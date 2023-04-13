Friedenthal Financial Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $41.78. 6,643,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,551,919. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $55.04. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.42.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.97.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

