Friedenthal Financial Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Friedenthal Financial cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial owned about 0.34% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 28,450.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $211,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

RGI stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.85. 3,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,864. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $154.21 and a 12 month high of $196.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

