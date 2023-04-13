Fruits Market Cap Hits $5.13 Million (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Fruits has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $200,928.12 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fruits has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Fruits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Fruits

Fruits’ launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

