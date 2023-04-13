Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Shares Down 2.8%

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.07. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83.

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. engages in transmission infrastructure and functional materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Electronics and Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments. The Infrastructure segment manufactures and sells optic fiber, optic fiber cable, light related parts, optical semiconductor device, metal communication cable, optical fiber fusion splicer, network equipment, CATV system, and wireless products power cables.

