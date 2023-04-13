FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) Issued By B. Riley

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) – B. Riley lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Champion Iron in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CIA. Raymond James raised their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

TSE:CIA opened at C$6.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.04. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$3.99 and a 12 month high of C$7.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$351.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$359.90 million. Champion Iron had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 20.10%.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

