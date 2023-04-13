FY2023 Earnings Forecast for TriMas Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TriMas in a research note issued on Sunday, April 9th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.04. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TriMas’ FY2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $203.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.65 million. TriMas had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRS. TheStreet raised TriMas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on TriMas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.85. TriMas has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TriMas by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in TriMas by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in TriMas by 308.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in TriMas by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in TriMas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at $241,832.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. TriMas’s payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

