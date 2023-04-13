FY2023 EPS Estimates for Orange S.A. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orange in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Orange’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orange’s FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ORAN. Morgan Stanley raised Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. Orange has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Orange by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Orange by 162.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the third quarter worth $46,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Orange by 2,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

