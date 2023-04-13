FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MUFG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MUFG opened at $6.47 on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.58 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,739,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,992,000 after purchasing an additional 168,867 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,881,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,371 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,045,000 after purchasing an additional 373,482 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,929.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,140,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,735 shares during the period. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

