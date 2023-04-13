Gala Tops 24 Hour Volume of $145.52 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Gala has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Gala token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. Gala has a total market capitalization of $300.22 million and $145.52 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gala

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official website is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.

The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

