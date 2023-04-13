Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by William Allan Corp

William Allan Corp decreased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 4,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Garmin by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Garmin Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE GRMN traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,337. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.95. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $117.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.