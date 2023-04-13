GateToken (GT) Price Hits $5.48 on Top Exchanges

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 4% against the dollar. One GateToken token can currently be bought for approximately $5.48 or 0.00018060 BTC on major exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $593.41 million and $558,886.24 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GateToken Profile

GT is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 5.5159965 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $569,354.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

