Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Shares Up 5.2%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $535.00 and last traded at $535.00. 280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $508.35.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $553.28 and a 200 day moving average of $500.70.

About Geberit

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. The firm’s product range consists of the Installation and Flushing Systems, Piping Systems and Bathroom Systems product areas. The Installation and Flushing Systems comprises flushing systems for toilets including cisterns and fittings.

