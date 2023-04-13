General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $59,754,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $228.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

