General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 56,697.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after purchasing an additional 856,126 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after purchasing an additional 535,715 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 666,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,163,000 after purchasing an additional 320,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Trading Down 0.3 %

GIS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,092. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.58 and its 200-day moving average is $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.12.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.