Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Genesis Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years. Genesis Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 48.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Genesis Energy Price Performance

NYSE GEL opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.33 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genesis Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 50,640 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 83,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 8,647.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 81,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GEL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

About Genesis Energy

(Get Rating)

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

