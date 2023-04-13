Geoffrey M. Price Sells 4,517 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 4,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $175,349.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,879,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,603,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Oak Street Health Stock Performance

OSH stock opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average is $27.07. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $38.87.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $577.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Oak Street Health

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial downgraded Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,584,000 after buying an additional 4,491,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,898,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,221,000 after buying an additional 592,839 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,587,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,176,000 after buying an additional 953,984 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 8.1% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,728,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,909,000 after buying an additional 203,576 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,498,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,750,000 after buying an additional 1,162,851 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

