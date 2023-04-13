George N. Mattson Buys 35,300 Shares of Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Stock

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Rating) Director George N. Mattson purchased 35,300 shares of XOS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $20,474.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 901,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,003.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

XOS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XOSWW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,548. Xos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.08.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.