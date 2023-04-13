GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
GFL Environmental Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of GFL stock opened at C$46.93 on Thursday. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of C$31.57 and a 1 year high of C$47.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.95. The company has a market cap of C$16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.42, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.10). GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.8553191 earnings per share for the current year.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
