GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

GFL Environmental Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GFL stock opened at C$46.93 on Thursday. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of C$31.57 and a 1 year high of C$47.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.95. The company has a market cap of C$16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.42, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.10). GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.8553191 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.50.

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

