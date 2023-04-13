Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Gladstone Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 87.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.4%.

Gladstone Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLAD opened at $9.22 on Thursday. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $336.62 million, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at about $3,878,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 18.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

