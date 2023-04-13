Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -183.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.9%.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.00 million, a P/E ratio of -38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.02. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Land

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 80.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.