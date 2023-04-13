Gladstone Land Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -183.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $16.72. 198,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,380. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

LAND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gladstone Land by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

