Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 162,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 100,559 shares.The stock last traded at $42.39 and had previously closed at $42.40.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Global X MLP ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,417,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 80.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,043,000 after purchasing an additional 364,594 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,019,000 after purchasing an additional 339,623 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 730.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 309,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 271,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 439,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,142,000 after purchasing an additional 201,112 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

