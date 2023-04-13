Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial trimmed its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLPA. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 55.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

MLPA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.38. The company had a trading volume of 21,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.46. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $44.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.99.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

