Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 83,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 44,252 shares.The stock last traded at $50.32 and had previously closed at $49.86.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $630.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATH. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 63.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 261.5% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

