Globe Life (NYSE:GL) PT Lowered to $129.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GL opened at $107.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.81 and its 200 day moving average is $115.00. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $4,615,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,449.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,603,160. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 36.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

