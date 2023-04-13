Golconda Gold (CVE:GG) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG – Get Rating) shares were down 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 136,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 314% from the average daily volume of 32,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.83.

Golconda Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mining properties. It operates two mines, which include the Mupane Property located in the Republic of Botswana; and the Galaxy Property that covers an area of 58.6 square kilometers situated in the Republic of South Africa.

