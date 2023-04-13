Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $14.88

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.88, but opened at $15.44. Gold Fields shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 1,269,817 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Gold Fields Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 51,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 80,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

