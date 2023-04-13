Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $14.88

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.88, but opened at $15.44. Gold Fields shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 1,269,817 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,693,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,529,000 after acquiring an additional 640,161 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,593,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,700 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,837,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,497,000 after acquiring an additional 670,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,430,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,959 shares during the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Fields

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.