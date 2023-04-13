Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Raised to C$0.65

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Goodfood Market from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Goodfood Market Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FOOD traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.58. 14,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,815. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.53. The company has a market cap of C$44.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$2.88.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

