Graphite One (OTC:GPHOF) Shares Down 1.6%

Graphite One Inc. (OTC:GPHOF – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.10. 47,991 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 189,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

