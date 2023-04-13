Graypoint LLC Acquires 2,270 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 185.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,909,000 after buying an additional 235,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,091,832,000 after buying an additional 224,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,916,000 after buying an additional 246,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,576,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,450,000 after buying an additional 156,863 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $290.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $294.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.85 and a 200 day moving average of $246.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $283.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.45.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

