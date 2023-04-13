Graypoint LLC Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NOW opened at $471.43 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $529.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $447.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.43.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.97.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

