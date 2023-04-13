Graypoint LLC Has $505,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 156.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in General Motors by 108.1% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

