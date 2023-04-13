Graypoint LLC Has $590,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Graypoint LLC lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,293 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 771 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $489.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.40. The firm has a market cap of $217.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $609.18.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

