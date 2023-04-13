Graypoint LLC Has $811,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Graypoint LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 35,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 94,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 22,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $98.79 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day moving average of $96.84. The company has a market capitalization of $153.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Recommended Stories

