Graypoint LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.