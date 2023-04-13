Graypoint LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 92,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 225,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 68,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $55.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average is $48.43.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

