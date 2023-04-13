Graypoint LLC Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,332,000 after acquiring an additional 796,841 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,831,000 after acquiring an additional 483,513 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,622,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,691,000 after acquiring an additional 357,020 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $110.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.61. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $122.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

