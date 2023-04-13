Graypoint LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Graypoint LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.6% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $409.93 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $451.97. The company has a market cap of $308.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $404.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

