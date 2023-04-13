Graypoint LLC Sells 1,074 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 434.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $303,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 233,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,295,000 after buying an additional 26,123 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $57.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.96. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $88.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

