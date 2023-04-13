Graypoint LLC Sells 452 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 76,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 374,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after buying an additional 21,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $72.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.25. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $73.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

