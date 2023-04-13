Graypoint LLC Sells 702 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Graypoint LLC cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,186 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6,966.4% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,302 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,344,589 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $318,973,000 after purchasing an additional 785,866 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $74.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $107.60. The firm has a market cap of $95.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.90.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

