Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

GPRE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

NASDAQ GPRE traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.13. 721,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,252. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $41.25.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.46). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

