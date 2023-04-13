Gregory Sargen Sells 7,011 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) Director Gregory Sargen sold 7,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $141,902.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

Shares of CDMO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.12. 355,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 82.78%. The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

