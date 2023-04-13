Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Trading 11.5% Higher

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Rating) traded up 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 14,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 79,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Grown Rogue International Stock Down 10.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Grown Rogue International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grown Rogue International, Inc operates as a seed to experience cannabis brand. Its products include flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and extracts, including shatter, wax, oil and sugar, which are categorized according to desired user experiences: relax, optimize, groove, uplift and energize. The company was founded on November 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Medford, OR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grown Rogue International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grown Rogue International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.