Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.48 and last traded at $20.40. Approximately 275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

