Guild of Guardians One Day Trading Volume Tops $240,176.34 (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $20.90 million and $240,176.34 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for $0.0721 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

