H2O DAO (H2O) Hits Market Cap of $26.77 Million

H2O DAO (H2O) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One H2O DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. H2O DAO has a total market capitalization of $26.77 million and approximately $427,727.70 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

H2O DAO Token Profile

H2O DAO’s genesis date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

