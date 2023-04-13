Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.99 and last traded at C$3.99. Approximately 2,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 20,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.92.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Haivision Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Haivision Systems ( TSE:HAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Haivision Systems had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of C$37.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haivision Systems Inc. will post 0.053868 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Miroslav Wicha purchased 24,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,424.68. 41.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. It offers Makito Series, a range of products designs to encode and decode 4K/UHD HEVC and H.264 video formats, and low latency end-to-end streaming over IP suitable for live and interactive video applications; KB Series, a software encoder and transcoder that delivers high-quality video streaming for resolutions up to 4K/UHD; Kraken, a software-based high-low latency tactical live video encoder and transcoder for video streams to traverse different networks and feed enterprise distribution networks; Haivision Media Platform, a software platform provides low latency and live video distribution; Haivision/CineMassive CineNet, a software platform for situational awareness and real-time decision making in mission-critical command and control environments; Haivision Element Management System, a cloud software-based solution which enables the streamlined management and monitoring of geographically distributed edge devices within a single web-based graphical user interface; Haivision SRT Gateway, a hybrid software-based solution for secure routing of live video streams across different types of IP networks; Haivision Hub, a cloud-based service for live and low latency media routing across the Microsoft Azure network; Haivision Connect, a cloud software as a service platform for delivering live and on-demand content to video portals and web sites; Haivision Connect DVR, a cloud-based service that connects multi-site ministries; and SRT Streaming Protocol that optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks.

