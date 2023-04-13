Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halliburton in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halliburton’s FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.4 %

HAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.12.

Shares of HAL opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $181,562.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,731,806.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,468,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $181,562.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,731,806.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,557 shares of company stock valued at $471,939 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% during the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 51,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 2.2% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 20.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 26,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Halliburton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 71,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

